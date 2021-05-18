New deal on Wellington's Shelly Bay includes home ownership plan for iwi

An artist's impression of the proposed development at Shelly Bay. Image / Supplied

18 May, 2021

Iwi and the developer of a controversial plan at Wellington's Shelly Bay have agreed on the terms of a deal that includes a home-ownership plan for Taranaki Whānui members.

The agreement also means Taranaki Whānui will retain ownership of several existing waterfront buildings and other heritage buildings, which will be redeveloped as commercial assets.

That ownership will be through a joint venture partnership.

The $500 million development- featuring 350 new homes, a boutique hotel and a village green - has been bogged down in legal challenges and disputes since its conception.

A group called Mau Whenua is challenging whether iwi-owned land at Shelly Bay should have been sold to developers in the first place.

Mau Whenua represents those iwi members who voted not to sell the land, those who have reconsidered their position on the sale and no longer support it, and those who say they didn't get a chance to vote.

The group has occupied the land since November 2020 to protest against the sale.

In a statement released today Taranaki Whānui Limited director Jamie Tuuta said parties have worked hard to secure an outcome that delivered for the current and future descendants of Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika.

"We know not everyone will agree with the development, but those directly involved in this Kaupapa know the gains we've achieved and the progress we're making for our people.

"Shelly Bay Taikuru is part of a broader strategy to grow the tribal asset base for current and future beneficiaries and preserving our mana in Te Whanganui-a-tara."

The agreement is between the Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust (PNBST) and the Wellington Company.

As part of the agreement there will be a purpose-built Wharenui, Te Whare Marukaikuru, located in a designated green space or cultural reserve.

There will also be an artist in residence programme to support Taranaki Whānui artists and the establishment of an education endowment fund and training/employment opportunities for Taranaki Whānui members.

The home-ownership programme is part of the wider Shelly Bay development as well as homes developed by The Wellington Company in Mt Cook and Te Aro.

Company Director Ian Cassels said he believed the partnership was a first of its kind in New Zealand's property development sector.

"Our partnership represents a unique blend of cultural and commercial interests that will deliver significant benefits for future generations."

Mau Whenua have been approached for comment.