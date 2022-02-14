Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand will move to Phase 2 of our Omicron response from 11.59 PM tomorrow.

A phase of "greater self-management" would soon commence, she said, as New Zealand entered the second phase of the Omicron response. It comes after 981 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the community today – under the Government's three-phase plan for the outbreak, it was expected phase 2 would kick in once numbers topped 1000 cases.

Self-isolation requirements are shorter under the second phase, she said.

The period of self-isolation for close contacts reduces from ten days to seven.

"These changes that we're making are based on good supporting evidence."

She said 90 per cent of household contacts likely to test positive would test positive in the first ten days, rather than a longer period.

The second stage would activate a close contact exemption scheme.

Asymptomatic, vaccinated close contacts can keep going to work instead of self-isolating, Ardern said.

Businesses signing up to an essential workforce scheme will be eligible for some free rapid antigen tests.

While many cases will still be diagnosed by the more familiar PCR test, rapid tests will become more widely used, the PM said.

As Omicron cases increase, so too will hospital admissions, Ardern said.

"Get a booster if you haven't already., It's very clear that the job is not done. Omicron is here...make your booster the first thing to protect yourself."

"It is a period of disruption and risk. It will be like nothing we have experienced to date. Now is not the time to give up. The way to handle this is the same. Get vaccinated, get tested," Ardern said.

"I know there is Covid fatigue."

Ardern said rapid antigen tests had to be confirmed with PCR tests, referring to a local journalist who tested positive for Covid-19.

"I want to acknowledge they are not always 100 per cent accurate."

Ardern said the Government's goal was to break the chains of Covid-19 transmission.

"There is no change to the traffic lights," the PM added, referring to pandemic restrictions.

Ardern urged people to be kind and tolerant.

Bloomfield said health officials were working on plans around when rapid antigen tests might be widely available for purchase

There are now cases in most regions in New Zealand, although the bulk are in Auckland.

While there are 39 people in hospital, none are in ICU or high dependency units.

Ardern will also face questions about Auckland Mayor Phil Goff's decision not to stand for re-election, and the ongoing protest outside Parliament. Despite calls from many protesters to remove the mandates applying across a number of workforces, Ardern has said she believed the main stance was anti-vaccination.

However, she reiterated earlier today that the Government would only use restrictions for as long as they needed to, and that they had already moved away from lockdowns.

"When we can we will, but when we are on the upside of a curve in the Omicron outbreak - now is not the time," she said.

Some Opposition MPs and business groups in Wellington have criticised the PM for her absence and silence since last Thursday as Police tried to move the protesters, whose vehicles are still blocking streets around Parliament.

Ardern has said it is up to Police to decide how to handle the situation, but said she wanted the protesters to leave.

She said did not approve of the tactics of the protesters and said they and their children should go home.

Police have urged protesters to move their vehicles to parking at the nearby Sky Stadium before 6.30pm.