Speaking to media outside Parliament in Wellington, police give updates on illegal protest occupation. Video / NZ Herald

As the anti-mandate protest at Parliament enters its second week, a former lead police negotiator says protesters are not being heard or listened to by the Government - and a mediator should have been brought in by now.

Lance Burdett told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking today that anger rises by 30 per cent when people are told what to do.

"People are angry and it's due to frustration. We've been held back for two years now," he said.

"The harder you tell someone what to do the greater their reaction."

With no sign of the protesters moving, Burdett believes a mediator will now be brought in - and says this should have already happened.

"This is the thing, timing is everything – it's a fine line. First couple of days you've got to let people vent, we saw the same thing happen at Waikeria [Prison] – it went on for too long, once you get past that seven-day mark you're now in trouble," Burdett said.

"They will probably try to bring in a mediator which is what they should have done about day three – give people the chance to have their say and then bring in a mediator."

Burdett said that earlier on the Government themselves should have met with representatives of the group at an off-site location to hear what they had to say.

"That group they want to speak to someone from the Government they don't want to speak to somebody who is policing them," said Burdett.

Police: Negotiations still being pursued

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell indicated yesterday that the protest would likely last for days at least, but negotiations were still being pursued.

He said about 400-500 people had consistently been in tents, the crowd peaked at about 3000, and police had spoken to key leaders and organisers.

"To date that hasn't been entirely successful," Parnell said on the occupation's sixth day, when New Zealand again broke daily records for new Covid-19 cases.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's message to the protesters today was: "Go home - and take your children."

Those gathered were an "imported form of protest" with a mix of Trump flags, Canadian flags and abusing members of the public for wearing a mask, Ardern told RNZ.

"We all want them to leave," she said.

Ardern told AM she did not approve of the tactics they had seen from the protesters.

"What we have seen out there seems much more anti-vaccination than anything else."

Some of the behaviour she had seen was "pure misinformation around the role of vaccines".

"We've seen some horrific behaviour down here."