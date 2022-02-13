Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Business leaders react to Jacinda Ardern being in Auckland over weekend amid Wellington protest

6 minutes to read
Covid 19 convoy Parliament protest: NZ Herald videographer takes a walk through the grounds of parliament. Video / George Heard

Covid 19 convoy Parliament protest: NZ Herald videographer takes a walk through the grounds of parliament. Video / George Heard

Aimee Shaw
By
Aimee Shaw

Business Reporter

The chief executive of a national hospitality chain has criticised Jacinda Ardern's "lack of leadership and presence" in Wellington over the weekend amid the ongoing protests.

As protests in Parliament drag on into the seventh

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.