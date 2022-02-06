Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Small Business

Kiwi fly fisher launches survival kit business amid exploring backyard boom

Aimee Shaw
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Matt Butler, founder of outdoors equipment firm Kea Outdoors. Photo / Supplied

Matt Butler, founder of outdoors equipment firm Kea Outdoors. Photo / Supplied

An eager fly fisher shut in New Zealand has founded a survival kit firm amid what he calls the great exploring your own backyard boom.

Matt Butler, who prior to Covid-19 would typically spend half

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Small Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Small Business