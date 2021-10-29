Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Vaccination top towns - Four near 100 per cent first dose

A number of places around the country are nearing a 100 per cent vaccination rate for a first dose. Photo / George Heard

As of this morning, Queenstown-Lakes (97.3 per cent), Selwyn (96.7 per cent), Wellington (94.2 per cent) and Dunedin (92.6 per cent) had made great strides in the race to be the most Covid-protected region in New Zealand, Ministry of Health data shows.

The Herald is regularly publishing the proportion of people partially and fully vaccinated across all 66 New Zealand territorial authorities, highlighting the top 20 towns.

Queenstown-Lakes is leading the way with 83.1 per cent of people fully vaccinated and a further 14.2 per cent with one dose. Just 2.7 per cent of people have not had a jab.

It is closely followed by Dunedin with 81.8 per cent full vaccination and Wellington with 80.5 per cent.

Both places fall into the Southern DHB area which had 76.1 per cent of residents with two jabs as of Friday.

The Selwyn District jumped three spots since Wednesday, possibly due to the announcement of two Covid-19 cases in nearby Christchurch.

Marlborough (78.7 per cent), Central Otago and Auckland (both on 78.4 per cent) round out the top five territorial authorities.

The Nelson Marlborough DHB has a full vaccination rate of 74.8 per cent.

Auckland will move into the Government's new traffic light framework when it has hit a vaccination target of 90 per cent across all three of its DHBs.

The Auckland DHB has a full vaccination rate of 81.8 per cent, Waitematā 76.6 per cent and Counties Manakau 73.6 per cent.

Vaccination surge in Christchurch

Two positive Covid cases in Christchurch appear to have been a wake-up call for some people, with nearly 11,000 vaccinations administered yesterday.

This morning it was revealed Christchurch had surpassed 90 per cent of its population having one dose. 70.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

More than 3000 Cantabrians were tested for the virus yesterday.

People across Canterbury are being urged to get tested if they are sick or have any Covid-19 symptoms.