Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Christchurch Bus Exchange new location of interest

The Delta variant is a highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus strain.

Anna Leask is a senior reporter for the New Zealand Herald

A new location of interest has been released in Christchurch as authorities continue to work with two Covid-19 positive people to confirm their movements over the past two weeks.

It is the Christchurch Bus Exchange in the centre of the city.

The site is at the corner of Lichfield St and Colombo St and was exposed on Wednesday October 20 between 2.15pm and 2.45pm.

It is the 14th location of interest in Christchurch listed, though one site has been removed since this morning.

As of 1pm there are four people with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the city.

Anyone at the locations at the specified time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

The other locations confirmed yesterday are:

• The Mad Dairy on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.15pm, October 18

• Hornby Chinese Takeaways on Main South Rd, Hornby: 12.45pm to 1.30pm, October 18

• Burger King on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 4.30pm to 5.30pm, October 18

• Z Curletts Rd on Curletts Rd, Sockburn: 5pm to 5.30pm, October 18

• Supervalue Fendalton Village on Ilam Rd, Bryndwr: 6.45pm to 7.45pm, October 18.

• Try's Bakery on Main South Rd, Islington: 7.30am to 8.30am, October 20.

• Caltex on Blenheim Rd, Riccarton: 5.45pm to 6.15pm, October 20.

• Gloucester and Stanmore Corner Dairy on Stanmore Rd, Linwood: 6pm to 6.30pm, October 20.

• Pannell Discounter on Wainoni Rd, Wainoni: 1pm to 1.45pm, October 2.

• Kims Corner Dairy on Greers Rd, Bryndwr: 4.30pm to 5.15pm, October 23.

• New World in Bishopdale Court, Bishopdale: 11.30am to 12.30pm, October 25.

• Kens Takeways on Sawyers Arms Rd, Bishopdale: 4pm to 5pm, October 27.

Yesterday, the Waimairi Takeaway on Greers Rd, Bryndwr was on the list but has since been removed.

It was revealed yesterday that two people from the same Christchurch family had returned positive Covid-19 tests.

One of the pair had travelled from Auckland on October 15 - with an exemption related to essential childcare - and infected a second person in their household.

The first case returned a negative test before coming to the South Island but later became unwell.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said both were unvaccinated and had " not been particularly good users of the Covid tracer app".

It is mandatory to sign it at most places around New Zealand either using the app or manually providing details.

Christchurch people are flocking to get Covid-19 tests. Photo / George Heard

The Ministry of Health was notified about the positive cases on Wednesday night but did not release any locations of interested until after 2pm on Thursday.

The bus exchange was announced at 2.13pm today.

Further locations could be made public later today.

Anyone at the locations at the specified time should self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result AND until 24 hours after symptoms resolve.

a href='https://www.nzherald.co.nz/news/christchurch/' target='_blank'>

There are currently four confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Christchurch region.

People across the Canterbury region are being urged to get tested if they are sick or have any of the symptoms of Covid-19.

Vaccination is also being heavily encouraged as authorities battle to reduce the spread and damage caused by the deadly Delta variant of the virus.

People can be tested at their general practice - but must call before turning up for a test.

Anyone with symptoms has been urged to get a Covid-19 test in Christchurch where two people have been confirmed as positive cases. Photo / George Heard

Community-based testing centres are also available where people can drive up or walk in.

Testing is free, unless you require a test for travel overseas.

The Covid-19 CBTCs currently operating in Canterbury are:

• Orchard Rd CBTC (near airport), 174 Orchard Rd, (Off Harewood Rd), Christchurch. Open 9am-late, 7 days a week.

• Whānau Ora Community Clinic CBTC (Wainoni), 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch. Open 9am-3:30pm (or later if demand requires), 7 days a week.

• Ashburton Hospital site CBTC - 28 Elizabeth St, Ashburton hospital site. Open 10am-2pm, Tuesday to Thursday and on Saturday (walk-in/no referral required).

‌

Yesterday the Canterbury District Health Board said its testing centres were already experiencing increased demand.

"And we have increased capacity to respond to this, with additional staff brought on board," said CDHB senior responsible officer for Covid-19 response Dr Helen Skinner.

"Our Orchard Road site will remain open late today as demand requires.

"Please get tested if you visited a location of interest or have cold and flu symptoms."

Full details of testing options in Canterbury can be found here: https://www.cdhb.health.nz/your-health/canterbury-dhb-covid-19-information/#4