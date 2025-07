Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Police still have concerns for a missing 17-year-old, with the mental capacity of a 12-year-old, as the search for her enters its fifth day.

Myah was reported missing on Friday after leaving her Red Beach home address.

Police said over the weekend that her family had “concerns for her welfare and would like to find her as soon as possible.”

Auckland teen Myah, 17, was last seen in Albany on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Police believe it is likely she is still in the North Shore area.