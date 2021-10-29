Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Experts sound alarm over people taking excess vaccinations

The Ministry of Health is aware of people taking vaccinations on behalf of others and experts are warning of the risk associated with the practice. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Vaccine experts are sounding a strong warning against the practice of people receiving vaccinations for others, saying there is great potential for harm.

The Ministry of Health recently confirmed it was aware of people getting vaccinations on behalf of others and had informed police.

It follows a report made to the NZ Herald about a person offering to take someone else's vaccination for money.

The Ministry's Covid-19 vaccine and immunisation Programme national director Jo Gibbs said an inaccurate vaccination put not only the person at risk, but the wider community.

That message has been reinforced by immunologist professor Graham Le Gros - director of the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research and the programme director of the Vaccine Alliance.

"[There's] great potential for harm and it should not be done," he said.

"You could actually take the immune system to a level that's not healthy.

"It could even be counter-productive, you can actually be hyper-immunised, which may not be helpful."

Asked what would happen if someone received a multitude of vaccinations over a short period of time, Le Gros said it was hard to speculate, given it was not a commonly investigated topic.

Malaghan Institute of Medical research director Graham Le Gros. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, he said it was likely it would cause and inappropriate immune response, which might have unintended consequences.

"It doesn't make you any more protected, it actually can make you vulnerable to other conditions."

Le Gros said there was a clear distinction between the potential benefits of a booster shot or third shot for immunocompromised people, and the excessive administration of vaccines, which was not advised.

He said anyone considering offloading their vaccinations to someone else should consider the immense risk it posed to all parties.

"You've got no reason for getting someone else to take your jab, it's actually unconscionable."

Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre echoed Le Gros in his condemnation of the practice.

"To knowingly give yourself a number of additional vaccines, particularly a young person doing it, it could [stimulate your immune system] in ways that you really don't want to happen.

"It would be a very unwise and foolish thing to do."

Immunisation Advisory Centre medical director Peter McIntyre. Photo / Supplied

He hoped people would learn from stories told by Covid-positive people who regretted their earlier stance against the vaccine.

"It's incredibly stupid for them as individuals because how many stories have we seen of someone about to get put on the ventilator saying, 'I wish I'd had the vaccine, why didn't somebody tell me'.

"Someone who [doesn't get their vaccinations] could find themselves in that situation and they are potentially putting people around them at risk as well."

Proof of identification is not required at vaccination centres as it risked reduced engagement for vulnerable populations in the rollout.

Gibbs emphasised the importance of people being honest about their vaccination status.

"To assume another person's identity and receive a medical treatment is dangerous. This puts at risk the person who receives a vaccination under an assumed identify and the person whose health record will show they have been vaccinated when they have not."