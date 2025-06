Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

A body has been found in the water at a beach on Auckland’s Waiheke Island this morning.

Police have described the death as unexplained at this stage.

The body was found in the settlement of Oneroa, acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said.

“Just after 10am we were notified by a member of the public of a body in the water, near The Esplanade,” Kirk said.