A person has been rescued from their vehicle after it crashed on a busy Auckland on-ramp this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called to the Great North Rd citybound on-ramp near Pt Chevalier, about 10.30am, to rescue someone trapped in a car.

He said a rescue crew helped free the person, before the Hato Hone St John team took over.