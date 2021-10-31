Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Two positive cases absconded from Auckland MIQ facility on Saturday, yet to be found

Jet Park Hotel is currently a quarantine facility in Mangere. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Two people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have absconded from Jet Park Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility and are yet to be found.

Joint head of MIQ brigadier Rose King said two people fled at 4.45pm on Saturday and the police were working alongside MIQ staff to locate them.

"The fact that people have absconded from two of our facilities is a disappointing and unacceptable breach," she said.

King said an investigation was underway into how these events occurred.

Police confirmed they are actively trying to locate two people who absconded from the Jet Park MIQ facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 111 and quote event number P048451440.

In a separate incident, a community case staying at the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie Managed Isolation Facility allegedly absconded at approximately 12.50pm on Saturday, but was located by police shortly after and taken into custody.

The individual is a Covid-19 positive community case who has been in MIQ since October 23.

King said they had had no contact with anyone in the community and there is likely to be a low risk to the public because of the short period this person was out of the quarantine facility.

"These facilities are not prisons and these individuals have wilfully absconded. There are rules in place for every single returnee from overseas and now the positive community cases, and we expect people to follow these during their stay in managed isolation or quarantine."

King said "deliberate breaches" can put the wider community at risk.

- More to come.