Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Police looking into 'activity' at Far North self-isolation address

Police received a report about activity at a Far North self-isolation address. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Police are working with the Ministry of Health to find out whether there has been a breach of Covid-19 restrictions at a Far North address where community cases are self-isolating.

A spokeswoman confirmed police received a report about "activity" at the address in the Northland district, which is in alert level 2.

"We are working with the Ministry of Health to understand the circumstances and determine whether any breaches have occurred."

People with Covid-19 held a gathering at the address, according to a Stuff report that quoted University of Otago Professor Michael Baker saying it would be "very worrying" if people had visited a Covid-19 home isolation address.

There are currently 12 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northland and all the cases are isolating at home, according to the Health Ministry's 1pm update on Sunday.

Seven new locations of interest are listed, in Mangawhai, Kaiwaka and Whangarei, and more may be added as health officials continue to interview those who are infected.

Anyone who has visited the locations of interest is asked to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after exposure.

The Government has recently said a key objective of home isolation is to support the health system to better manage Covid cases in the community, especially when numbers are on the rise.

A Health ministry spokesperson says there are "regular health and welfare checks throughout the period that households are in isolation".



"If these conditions change or are breached at any time then public health reassess the suitability of home isolation for the case or their contacts, and can involve police if considered necessary."

Northland's vaccination rate is currently the second-lowest in New Zealand, with 79 per cent of the eligible population having had one dose of the vaccine, and 64 per cent double dosed.