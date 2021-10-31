Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Breach charges after junior Navy sailor allegedly travelled from Auckland to Hawke's Bay for funeral

A junior Navy sailor has been charged with breaching Auckland's borders to attend a funeral in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

A junior Navy sailor has been charged with breaching Auckland's borders to attend a funeral in Hawke's Bay.

In late September, the fully-vaccinated woman allegedly travelled from Auckland to attend the funeral of a close family member without a Ministry of Health travel exemption.

A police spokeswoman said a 21-year-old woman was now set to appear in the Manukau District Court on November 4 on a charge of failing to comply with the Covid-19 Health Order.

Deputy chief of the Navy, Commodore Melissa Ross, previously told Stuff an investigation was under way into how the sailor managed to cross the border without an exemption or essential travel status.

"While we acknowledge this junior sailor has experienced significant loss and had wanted to support whānau, like many other New Zealanders in the same position, they must abide by the border restrictions in place and play their part in keeping New Zealand safe."

Commodore Ross previously said the sailor had been instructed to isolate at a rural property in Hawke's Bay and get a Covid-19 test.

"As the matter is currently before the courts, we are unable to discuss any possible internal action at this stage," a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a woman arrested in Hastings on Thursday prompted four police staff to spend Thursday night in isolation as a precaution.

A police spokeswoman said initial investigations indicated the woman travelled to Auckland on October 26, returning on October 27.

The four staff were put in isolation as a precaution because they had arrested the woman and helped place her in custody on Thursday.

The woman then returned a negative test and the officers returned to work on Friday.

The areas of Hastings Police Station visited by the woman also underwent a deep-cleaning process.

On Sunday police were still investigating and no charges had been laid, a spokeswoman said.