Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with update, latest cases after Delta spreads to Raglan and Hamilton in Waikato

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

COVID LATEST

* Derek Cheng: Lockdown looms for Waikato; Auckland unlikely to get to level 2

* Air NZ announces ban on unvaccinated international passengers

* Truck driver tests positive, locations of interest include Palmerston North Burger King

* Ashley Bloomfield on the 'heat-seeking missile' virus, and our most vulnerable regions

* 14yo who wants to be vaxxed caught in stand-off between anti-vax mum and pro-choice dad

There are 33 new Covid cases in the community today - and two new cases in Waikato have yet to be linked to any cases in Auckland.

Fifteen of today's cases are yet to be linked to existing clusters. Twenty-six cases are in hospital, with three in ICU.

One case reported publicly today, in Hamilton East, is not included in today's figures due to the time of reporting. This case will be included in tomorrow's data.

Meanwhile, 14 of yesterday's 27 cases have exposure events.

The numbers were released ahead of an unscheduled press conference due to start at 1pm following the discovery of two new Delta cases in the Waikato region.

The Ministry of Health was due to release today's latest Covid-19 case numbers in a press release at 1pm.

But that has changed following the announcement this morning that the virus has slipped outside Auckland's borders - with one case popping up in Raglan and one in Hamilton East. The two cases are linked.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield will front the press conference.

READ MORE

• Lockdown looms for Waikato; Auckland level 2 hopes dashed

• Dr Ashley Bloomfield on the virus: "It's like a heat-seeking missile"

• No jab, no fly: Air NZ to ban unvaxxed international passengers

• 'Are you dosed?': How to ask friends and family if they're vaccinated

The person in Raglan with the virus got tested after feeling unwell - it's thought they were infectious for five days before going into isolation, and passed on the virus to the Hamilton case during that time.

The Ministry of Health says there are a number of exposure events - and more details would be released this afternoon.

Non-citizens need jab to travel to NZ

Manwhile, All non-New Zealand citizens will have to be fully vaccinated before they're allowed to travel to this country as of November 1, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

"We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand.

"This is an important step in our Reconnecting New Zealand strategy," Hipkins said in a statement.

Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to Customs officers once they land.

They will need to have had a full course of any of the 22 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival.

Busy in Raglan for school holidays

School holiday traffic has been pouring into Raglan this morning despite the news of a person in the area testing positive for Covid-19, a pub owner says.

Helen Rowling, owner of the Wharf kitchen and bar, said nothing much had changed in the town despite this morning's announcement.

Her restaurant was doing a normal Sunday trade with 24 people seated.

"Punters are still here, doing the social distancing thing, masks on, all that malarkey."

The school term ended on Friday, and Rowling said the roads are full of traffic as people headed for their baches.

The people arriving were obviously from outside Auckland - they would not want to be coming into a lockdown situation, she said.

It was a brilliant fishing day and there were "heaps of boats out here catching snapper like you wouldn't believe". People were filling up their freezers, she said.

Police have been vigilant over the past week, checking in on businesses to ensure they were following level 2 policies such as masking. Her restaurant was visited yesterday afternoon by police.

Everyone had been hoping for a level 1 move tomorrow but level 2 could be "our new norm", Rowling said.

High case numbers already expected

High case numbers were already expected today as the Delta variant continues to bubble away in Auckland.

Cases have been stubbornly high in recent days as the Delta variant continues to bubble away in Tāmaki Makaurau. Yesterday there were 27 new cases acquired in the community, all within the city's borders.

Seventeen of them were in the Counties Manukau DHB area, six within Auckland DHB and four in Waitematā DHB.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told the Herald seeing Covid-19 cases spill into the Waikato was a huge concern and would meant Auckland was more likely to stay in level 3 a little longer.

It's also possible a bespoke lockdown could be put in place for the Waikato region - similar to that imposed around Mangatangi after a case emerged there last month.

Experts had been warning that an increase in daily cases was expected after Auckland moved down to alert level 3, allowing a little more freedom of movement.

Some increase in case numbers was also expected due to the virus circulating within large households, all of whom should in theory be isolating if they were close contacts of known cases.

The bigger concern is how many cases of community transmission are occurring in people who have not been isolating.

Health officials also announced yesterday that a truck driver had tested positive for the Delta variant after travelling from Auckland to Palmerston North.

The driver had stopped off at a number of fuel stops and twice at a Burger King in Rangitikei during their infectious period. Their infection came to light through surveillance testing.

Cabinet decision due tomorrow

Cabinet is meeting on Monday to decide on alert level settings, including whether Tamaki Makaurau can move down to level 2.

Tomorrow marks the first official day of the school holidays, with most Auckland children having now spent seven weeks away from school and in lockdown at home.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and PM Jacinda Ardern are to front a hastily-arranged press conference at 1pm after two Covid-19 cases were found in the Waikato. Photo / NZME

It had been hoped the holidays would be spent in level 2, allowing them to visit friends and family.

But public health experts have warned a move to level 2 looks unlikely, with vaccination rates not yet at a level that would allow safe loosening of restrictions.

Those warnings came before today's announcement of new cases in the Waikato.

Holidays outside the city are definitely off the cards - regardless of tomorrow's decision, Auckland's borders will remain closed to all but essential travellers.