Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Derek Cheng: Why level 2 in Auckland would be like throwing kindling on Delta embers on a windy day

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is considering mandating vaccinations for essential workers travelling out of Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is considering mandating vaccinations for essential workers travelling out of Auckland. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS:

Social cohesion is such a key to the alert levels that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hinted yesterday it was a major factor in moving Auckland out of level 4 two weeks ago.

Experts called

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid