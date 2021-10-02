Covid-19 Delta outbreak: Non-citizens will need vaccination to come to New Zealand

Mike Hosking grilled MP Chris Hipkins about the government's response to the Delta outbreak.

All non-New Zealand citizens will have to be fully vaccinated before they're allowed to travel to New Zealand as of November 1, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

"We are introducing the requirement for air travellers aged 17 and over, who are not New Zealand citizens, to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand.

"This is an important step in our Reconnecting New Zealand strategy," Hipkins said in a statement.

Travellers will be required to declare their vaccination status when registering with the Managed Isolation Allocation System, as well as presenting proof of vaccination or a relevant exemption to their airline and to Customs officers once they land.

They will need to have had a full course of any of the 22 vaccines approved by a government or approval authority, with the last dose being at least 14 days before arrival.

It follows Air NZ's announcement this morning that all international passengers will need to be fully vaccinated from February 1 next year - except for people 18 and younger, and those who can't take the vaccine for medical reasons.

Hipkins said the 14-day MIQ stay will still be required, and all travellers except those from exempt locations will still need to have evidence of a negative pre-departure test within 72 hours of their flight.

"This requirement will be an interim measure while development continues on the traveller health declaration system, which will introduce the ability to digitally verify the vaccination status of people arriving into New Zealand."