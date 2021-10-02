Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Delta spreads to Waikato - new cases in Raglan, Hamilton

There are 27 new cases of Covid-19 today with another possible exposure event at Middlemore Hospital's ED and anti-lockdown protests happening across NZ. Video / NZ Herald

Two Delta cases have been discovered in Waikato, the Ministry of Health said this morning.

One case is in Raglan and the other, a known contact of the Raglan case, is in Hamilton East.

The Raglan case was tested on October 1 after feeling unwell.

Their infectious period start on September 27. They are self-isolating at this stage and will be moved to a quarantine facility.

Their three household contacts are isolating.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield will be holding a press conference at 1pm today to provide the latest update.

A press conference was not scheduled for today before the Waikato cases popped up.

A pop-up testing centre will be operating at the Raglan Rugby Grounds car park on Cross St from midday and anyone in Raglan with symptoms is urged to get a test today.

The Hamilton East case was tested after becoming unwell. They are being treated in Waikato Hospital.

The testing centres at the Founders Theatre car park in Hamilton CBD will have additional capacity added today and a pop-up centre at the Claudelands Event Centre will be set up.

There are also walk-in vaccinations available in Hamilton today at the super-site at Te Awa – The Base, as well as other sites around the city.

Potential links with both cases to the Auckland outbreak are being worked through.

A number of exposure events for both cases are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website.

The Herald understands Waikato Hospital is in lockdown, with people phoning the hospital being told they cannot visit as of this morning.

Waikato DHB has been asked to confirm the hospital visitor policy.

