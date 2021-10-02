Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

The 90% Project: Ashley Bloomfield on Covid 19 Delta variant and our most vulnerable regions

8 minutes to read
Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says it’s a matter of when, not if NZ hits 90% vaccinated and what lies ahead for borders, future lockdowns and Covid treatments. Video / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

There are pockets in Northland and Tairāwhiti sitting at less than 40 per cent vaccinated, which Ashley Bloomfield says are like fire to a heat-seeking missile for the virus.

In an interview for the Herald's

