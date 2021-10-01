Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Inner city supermarket on locations of interest list

October 1 2021 There are 19 new cases of Covid-19 today, all in Auckland. Of today's cases, only one is yet to be linked to another case, with nine unlinked cases over the past 14 days.

A popular central Auckland supermarket has been added to the locations of interest for positive Covid-19 cases.

For the past week more suburbs around Auckland are starting to show up on the Ministry of Health's list - as the city continues its fight against Covid into a new month.

That includes a person visiting the Countdown Victoria Street West branch, 19 Victoria Street West, on Tuesday.

The Ministry said the hours of the visit were 1.30pm-3.30pm.

Other new locations released tonight are:

Fresho Mount Roskill, 926 Dominion Road, Mount Eden: between 12.1am-1pm, Saturday September 25.

Kawakawa Bay Supertte 1561 Clevedon Kawakawa Bay: between 12.45pm-1pm, Sunday September 26.

Kelvin Fruit and Veg Manukau12H Puhinui Road, Manukau City Centre, between 10.30am-10.35am, Wednesday September 29.

Earlier update

• Meat World: 14 Waiapu Lane, Onehunga. Saturday, September 25, between 1.44pm and 3pm.

A member of the public was at the Meat World, on Waiapu Lane, on Saturday between 1.44pm and 3pm.

Anyone who was there during that time is advised to stay home and get a Covid test immediately - and then again on the fifth day after they were at the location of interest.

"Please continue to stay at home until you receive a negative day five test result."

People are also urged to record their visit on the health ministry's website or to call Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Meat World on Waiapu Lane, Onehunga, has been linked to a Covid positive case on Saturday, September 25. Image / Google

Several new locations of interest were named on the list yesterday.

They include places and businesses in various parts of the city: Panmure, Glen Innes, the CBD city centre, Hillsborough, Mt Roskill, Parnell, Mt Albert, Wattle Downs, Ōtara, Flat Bush and Manukau.

Infected person at laundromat two days ago

The latest anyone with Covid has been out and about in the community was two days ago, when a person who has tested positive for the virus was at the Flat Bush Laundromat on Piako St in Ōtara.

The Flat Bush Laundromat on Piako St, in Ōtara, was visited by a person with Covid on Wednesday. Image / Google

The affected person was there between 3pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday.

The official advice for those who were there at the same time is to self-isolate immediately for 14 days from that day.

People are also told: "Test immediately".