Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 Delta outbreak 90% project: New Zealand MPs now 90 per cent fully vaccinated

4 minutes to read
Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer explains why she decided to get vaccinated. Video / Supplied

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer explains why she decided to get vaccinated. Video / Supplied

Michael Neilson
By:

Political reporter, NZ Herald

All eligible MPs have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and from today 90 per cent will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It shows our politicians leading the way, after this week

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.