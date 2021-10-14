Covid 19 Delta outbreak 90% project: New Zealand MPs now 90 per cent fully vaccinated

Māori Party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer explains why she decided to get vaccinated. Video / Supplied

All eligible MPs have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine and from today 90 per cent will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It shows our politicians leading the way, after this week the Government introduced mandatory vaccinations for those working in parts of the education and health sectors.

Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard had also earlier cautioned he was looking into health and safety of Parliament and options for those who were unvaccinated.

The latest data shows a recent surge for MPs, and comes ahead of a nationwide vaccination push dubbed "Super Saturday", this Saturday.

It also comes as Auckland's Delta outbreak looks increasingly out of control, with the Government indicating vaccinations, rather than reverting to lockdown, will be the way to contain the virus.

Nearly a month ago 97 per cent of the 120 MPs had at least a single dose and 45 per cent were fully vaccinated.

Since then the only eligible outstanding MPs for a single dose had been vaccinated, including National's Maureen Pugh, Simon O'Connor and Simeon Brown, and Damien Smith of Act.

The amount of those fully vaccinated has now doubled to 90 per cent, and after Super Saturday will hit 94 per cent.

This compares to 60.5 per cent of New Zealand's population aged over 12 being fully vaccinated, and 83.1 having had at least one dose.

The only MP currently without a single dose is Act's Toni Severin, who has a medical condition.

Act Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden and leader David Seyour after getting their first vaccinations. Photo / Supplied

The Christchurch-based MP is awaiting an appointment with a specialist in Auckland that has been delayed due to the recent lockdown.

Severin told the Herald she fully supported people getting vaccinated.

"I encourage all New Zealanders to get vaccinated, it's especially important that we do this to protect people who are too young to be vaccinated or who can't because of medical reasons.

"I will be getting a vaccine as soon as I am cleared to by my specialist."

Act's remaining eligible MPs Chris Baillie and Smith are due to have their second doses early November.

Te Pāti Māori remains the only fully vaccinated party, with both co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi getting their first doses in May.

Labour has the second-highest proportion of MPs fully vaccinated at 95 per cent, with just three of its 65 MPs to go.

Those three - Duncan Webb, Kieran McAnulty and Tamati Coffey - are all getting their second dose as part of Super Saturday.

The Greens have eight of their 10 MPs fully vaccinated. Jan Logie and Ricardo Menendez March will get their second jabs as part of Super Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receiving her second Covid-19 vaccination from nurse Gordana Nezich in Hamilton. Photo / Michael Craig

After Saturday, Te Pāti Māori, Labour and the Green Party will all be fully vaccinated.

The National Party has 88 per cent of its 33 MPs fully vaccinated, and the Act Party 70 per cent.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins led the charge, the country's first MP to be vaccinated, receiving his first dose back on March 31. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her first vaccine in mid-June and is now fully vaccinated.

Modelling has found, to achieve population or herd immunity, 98.1 per cent of New Zealand's entire population need to get the Pfizer jab – a threshold not far off the 97 per cent Te Pūnaha Matatini researchers earlier arrived at.

However, globally even the leading countries are struggling to top 70 or 80 per cent, with a multitude of variables at play.

There are also potential issues with equity, where, for example, a 90 per cent overall rate could still include low rates for vulnerable groups.

The Government here has signalled a range of reopening measures, including for vaccinated travellers to arrive quarantine-free from low-risk countries in the first quarter of next year.

The Prime Minister long resisted setting a target from which the country would start reopening, consistently stating she wanted everybody to have the opportunity, which would enhance protections overall.

However, in recent weeks as the outbreak has spread Ardern and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have indicated they are seeking a vaccination rate of at least 90 per cent, across the board.

National has called for a relaxing of restrictions and opening borders under certain criteria to vaccinated travellers once rates hit 85 per cent for those eligible.

The Act Party rather wants a date set, December 1, for relaxing all restrictions, leader David Seymour saying that would serve as motivation for people to get vaccinated.