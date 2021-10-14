The 90% Project: Napier boy's starring role in vaccination promotion video for Super Saturday

'Shaka': Napier boy Marley Paki stars in Te Taiwhenua O Te Whanganui A Orotu's vaccination encouragement video for Super Saturday. Video / Supplied

Marley Paki is already being dubbed a 'star' after his lead role in a light-hearted campaign video to get people vaccinated this 'Super Saturday'.

Super Saturday is a nationwide campaign to encourage people to get the Covid vaccine, which thousands of eligible people in the region have yet to do.

In Hawke's Bay 79 per cent of the region has received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 59 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Shot bro: Marley Paki, 12, wants to encourage fellow rangatahi to get the Covid jab because 'it's not scary at all'. Photo / Supplied

But If you are looking to get your vaccination, Saturday is the day for it with 28 providers open across Hawke's Bay.

Marley, 12, wanted to encourage fellow rangatahi in the 'Vax'd As' video to get their shots at Pak 'n Save, at Napier's Te Taiwhenua 'O Te Whanganui A Orotu' clinic between 9am-7pm on Saturday.

The video takes a lighthearted look at getting the jab.

Marley mentions his Mum and Dad both getting the jab, and his sister getting the jab too and "she's afraid of needles".

Marley Paki takes a light-hearted approach to encouraging people to get their Covid vaccine. Photo / Supplied

He turned 12 this week and is looking to get his jab soon too.

The producer Alice McKinley said Marley was "a little star".

"The video was a community effort, and we did it from start to finish in 48 hours," she said.

"The reason we wanted to create a video was because we wanted something more relatable, something with humour in it, and we wanted to do it through the eyes of Marley.

"We wanted to do something positive rather than boring informational, static stuff."

Marley's mother Danielle said Marley was always destined to be in the public eye in some form.

"He was born in 2009, at 1pm on Taradale Rd, in the back of a car. We figured, with the way he arrived, he was born to be a star."

She said she liked the "lightness" of the video.

"Marley really enjoyed it as well. It doesn't all have to be doom and gloom."