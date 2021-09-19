Covid 19 Delta outbreak: The 90% Project - Who of our MPs have been fully vaccinated?

The 90% Project is an NZ Herald initiative that aims to reach all New Zealanders to get the word out about vaccination so we can save lives and restore freedoms. Video / NZ Herald

A stocktake has revealed just four of our MPs are yet to receive a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Meanwhile, nearly half of Parliament's 120 members are now fully vaccinated. The rest have received one dose or are booked in for one.

The rates of 97 per cent for at least a single dose and 45 per cent fully vaccinated compare to 73 per cent and 38 per cent respectively nationally.

The Herald approached each party for their vaccination rates, and their views on setting a national vaccination target as part of The 90% Project, which aims to encourage the country to reach 90 per cent vaccination against Covid-19 by the end of the year.

The rates are current as of Friday, September 17.

Te Pāti Māori is the only fully vaccinated party, with both co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi getting their first doses in May.

Labour and the Greens are the only two other parties where all MPs have had at least one dose.

Of Labour's 65 MPs, 31 are fully vaccinated, or 48 per cent.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins led the charge, the country's first MP to be vaccinated, receiving his first dose back on March 31. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her first vaccine in mid-June and is also now fully vaccinated.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bucking national trends, Labour's Māori MPs are fully vaccinated at a rate higher than non-Māori, with nine of its 16 MPs with Māori whakapapa now fully vaccinated.

Associate Health Minister (Māori) and Tāmaki Makaurau MP Peeni Henare received his first dose at the start of April.

Of the Green Party's 10 MPs, three are fully vaccinated - co-leader Marama Davidson, and MPs Elizabeth Kerekere and Golriz Ghahraman - and seven have had one dose.

National has the second-highest ratio of fully-vaccinated MPs, with 16 of its 33 MPs having had both jabs, also 48 per cent.

Its first member to get vaccinated was Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop back in May - the Government invited ministers and spokespeople who held portfolios on health or Covid-19 to get vaccinated early and in public to help boost confidence in the vaccine.

Leader Judith Collins had her first dose in July.

There remain three National MPs who have yet to have their first dose - Maureen Pugh, Simeon Brown and Simon O'Connor. All three are booked in for their vaccinations.

In the Act Party, just leader David Seymour and deputy Brooke Van Velden are fully vaccinated. One MP, Damien Smith, is awaiting his first dose and Toni Severin has a medical condition and is investigating if she can be safely vaccinated.

The remaining six have all had one dose.

On the question of setting a vaccination target, there was a mixed bag of responses.

Some health experts have questioned the aims of setting a target from which point restrictions would be lifted, when aspirations should be for everybody to be vaccinated.

Modelling has found, to achieve population or herd immunity, 98.1 per cent of New Zealand's entire population need to get the Pfizer jab – a threshold not far off the 97 per cent Te Pūnaha Matatini researchers earlier arrived at.

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare receiving his Covid-19 vaccination. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, globally even the leading countries are struggling to top 70 or 80 per cent, with a multitude of variables at play.

There are also potential issues with equity, where, for example, a 90 per cent overall rate could still include low rates for vulnerable groups.

In Australia, where they have set an 80 per cent target to reopen to the world, this was seen as particularly problematic within some remote parts of the country the Aboriginal vaccination rate sitting at less than a third of the overall rate.

The Government here has signalled a range of reopening measures, including for vaccinated travellers to arrive quarantine-free from low-risk countries in the first quarter of next year.

The Prime Minister has long resisted setting a target though from which the country would start reopening, consistently stating she wanted everybody to have the opportunity, which would enhance protections overall.

"By all being vaccinated, we protect those who can't be, like children," Ardern told the Herald.

"They need us to stop transmission as much as possible, to keep them safe."

Still, Ardern said she wanted New Zealand to lead the world in vaccination rates.

"They are the most effective way to blunt the impact of Covid-19. They dramatically reduce hospitalisations, serious illness and death. They will save lives, it's that simple."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern getting her first Covid-19 Pfizer vaccination. Photo / Alex Burton

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday said he was hoping for "at least 90 per cent" to be vaccinated.

On Saturday, Health Minister Andrew Little said a rate of over 90 per cent could see lockdowns no longer needed.

National has criticised the Government for not setting targets, saying New Zealanders needed to have something to rally behind and a signal from when restrictions could be relaxed.

The party has taken a nuanced approach to setting targets, with a 70 to 75 per cent target to avoid lockdowns, and 85 to 90 per cent to reopen New Zealand to the world alongside other measures.

"We must get vaccination rates as high as possible," Covid-19 spokesman Bishop said.

"Every extra person vaccinated not only protects themselves but also brings us closer to ending lockdowns and reopening to the world.

"National believes in setting targets. At 70-75 per cent vaccination coverage, nationwide lockdowns are avoidable, and if we'd been at that level in August the pain of the last month could have been avoided.

"Our target is 85-90 per cent to reopen New Zealand to the world. At this level, with effective contact tracing and the use of testing technologies such as rapid antigen and saliva tests, we can quickly stamp out Covid in the community."

National Party Covid-19 spokesman Chris Bishop getting his vaccination. Photo / Supplied

Act Party leader David Seymour said the party did not support setting a specific number target, but rather aiming for all people to have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

"Act believes the Government should give a clear plan and certainty.

"Once everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated, we will stop using lockdowns.

"Setting a target puts the choice with other people, Act's plan puts the choice with you."

Act Party deputy leader Brooke van Velden and leader David Seyour after getting their first vaccinations. Photo / Supplied

Green Party Covid-19 response spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter said the party did not have a number in mind but agreed 90 per cent vaccination would be "good for all of Aotearoa".

The party was concerned about current inequities in the rollout, and Genter said they would like to see more communities empowered to take leadership.

"If people are sceptical of the vaccine or just generally complacent about it, the best way to reach those people is through people in their communities who they already trust and listen to.

"That means, for example, resourcing Māori and Pasifika health providers more. We welcome the Government's new mobile vaccination clinics."

Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Photo / Supplied

For those who might be a little hesitant, Genter said there needed to be more of a focus on accessible information and sources they can trust, rather than just "throwing scientific facts and figures".

"We've got to talk about how vaccination will improve everyone's lives, allowing us to open up again safely, connect with friends and family."

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Ngarewa Packer said while they supported the ambition of a target of over 90 per cent they were concerned about the potential for vulnerable and under-privileged groups to be left behind.

For example, the Māori are still being vaccinated at a rate of about 60 per cent of non-Māori. The rate is even lower in certain parts of the country including Taranaki and Northland.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer getting her vaccine. Photo / Supplied

The younger age profile also meant there were more Māori aged under 12 proportionately, who are currently unable to be vaccinated (although overall younger age groups are seen to be of lower risk from Covid-19).

"If we had designed an equitable system from the start we wouldn't be having these problems," Ngarewa Packer said.

"But if we are going to set targets and aim to open up from there then those targets need to match and surpass that in our highest risk groups and areas."