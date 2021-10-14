Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie's anti-Pfizer views 'won't help us get vaccinated', Grant Robertson says

October 14 2021 There are 71 new Covid-19 cases today in the community today. The number of daily cases is expected to double in the next 14 days.

The Deputy Prime Minister has urged the Thames-Coromandel Mayor to show leadership and promote the Pfizer vaccine following her comments that she is waiting for the Novavax vaccine.

Sandra Goudie today has doubled down on her anti-Pfizer jab stance - adding she believes it is "absolutely wrong" that some people should be mandated to have the vaccine.

Goudie told Tim Beveridge on Newstalk ZB this morning she wouldn't be taking part in Saturday's vaxathon and that she had made her stance clear.

"I'm not taking the Pfizer vaccine, that I will wait for the Novavax because I have that personal choice and everybody has that personal choice."

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie said she is waiting for the Novavax vaccine.

But Grant Robertson said "it is clear she is espousing views that are not going to help us get vaccinated" today at the 1pm briefing from Parliament.

"I would encourage that particular mayor and every other mayor in New Zealand to promote vaccination.

"It's particularly important for community leaders to show leadership and get vaccinated."

Goudie said she is waiting until another vaccine, the Novavax, arrives in New Zealand.

Goudie said her vaccine decisions were a matter of personal choice, and people should respect each other's opinions.

Novavax is yet to be approved for use in New Zealand and when questioned about why she wouldn't get the Pfizer vaccine, she declined to elaborate.

But Robertson reiterated that Pfizer, the current vaccine on offer, is safe and all New Zealanders should "get on board with it".

"All around the world millions of people have received it and it is safe. It is the vaccine we have and it's the vaccine we are asking New Zealanders to use unless there is a medical reason otherwise.

"There will be a small number of people ... who won't be able to use the Pfizer vaccine, but it is a very small number of people."

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson urged all mayors of New Zealand to promote vaccination. Photo / Robert Kitchin

Robertson said it's "vitally important" for New Zealand to have the highest vaccine rates as possible to tackle the Delta outbreak, as cases are expected to double in the next fortnight across Auckland.

Director of public health Caroline McElnay acknowledged there are concerns about the Pfizer vaccine and that's why the Government has lined up other vaccines for their portfolio, but she reiterated that Pfizer is effective.

Robertson added that the Novavax isn't as widely used as Pfizer.