New Zealand’s consumer affairs watchdog is on the offensive against scams, launching a campaign and petition this morning with the hope of forcing banks, the Government and other agencies to act in stamping them out.

Consumer NZ is calling for banks to refund scam victims; for a national anti-scam framework with telecommunications companies and digital platforms; and for a centralised anti-scam centre where organisations can work together.

More than a million Kiwi households are targeted by scammers each year and some 185,000 New Zealanders have had their money stolen, Consumer NZ research shows. This was half of all households in the country.

About $200 million was stolen from scam victims in 2023 alone.

All New Zealanders were at risk of being scammed, Consumer NZ said. This was regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, income or educational achievement, according to its research.

“Many people recognise that scams are a significant problem, but no one is taking the lead and demanding action,” Consumer NZ campaigns manager Jessica Walker said.

Kiwis were not adequately protected against scams, Walker said.

“[There is a] growing threat posed by these invisible criminals who are constantly looking for new ways to part them from their hard-earned dollars.

“Scammers and scams have evolved to the point they pose a risk to everyone who uses mobile phones, email addresses, social media accounts or the internet in general.

Walker said the Government was not doing enough to help.

“Countries that are taking this threat seriously include Australia, Singapore and the UK. Governments there are upping the ante to protect their citizens, and we are asking the coalition here to do the same.”

“The Government here has left it to businesses to regulate themselves. It’s not enough,” she said.

The agency responsible for helping victims, Victim Support Manaaki Tāngata, said scams were “increasingly sophisticated” and society’s response to victims needed to evolve too.

Victim Support general manager for advocacy and strategy Dr Petrina Hargrave said: “The impact of fraud can be life-changing for victims, with devastating financial, emotional, social and psychological consequences.

“Yet New Zealand’s response to fraud victims lags behind our attitude towards other crime victims, including what fraud victims are entitled to under the Victims Right Act,” Hargrave said.

She compared agencies’ response to victims of burglaries with their response to scam victims.

“We don’t withhold recovered stolen property from burglary victims because they were out of the house, didn’t have an alarm, or left a window open.”

