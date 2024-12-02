The audit was carried out between August and September 2022 by investigators from the International Civil Aviation Organisation [ICAO] who visited airports in Auckland and Wellington. It raised concerns among aviation leaders at the CAA about New Zealand’s airports being susceptible to drug trafficking and terrorism.

The audit found screening of airport workers didn’t meet international standards, there were concerns about unauthorised or unknown individuals accessing restricted areas like the tarmac and there was poor oversight of companies or individuals who regularly sent goods by air domestically and overseas.

Mike Hill is deputy CEO of aviation security & infrastructure at the Civil Aviation Authority. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The CAA’s deputy chief executive of aviation security and infrastructure, Mike Hill, told the Herald failure to uphold high standards could have serious implications.

“At the worst level, an insider can put a threat item on to the aircraft which significantly damages the aircraft and is a safety risk for the people on board. I’m talking about explosives and hazardous substances or any other item that might allow a hijacker to take over the aircraft.”

After the audit, Hill said investigators demanded improvements and have been monitoring New Zealand on a “more regular basis”.

Aerodromes have reduced access points, airport workers have lost access to some restricted areas, and extra cameras have been installed to monitor access points and domestic and international aircraft, he said.

Improvements had also been made to the international freight system to ensure better monitoring and oversight of regular customers.

Hill said while New Zealand is now meeting requirements to a point where ICAO is “satisfied”, ongoing vigilance is required.

“Passengers and insiders continue to be a threat,” he said.

Mike Hill says corrupt workers trying to gain employment with agencies linked to the country’s airports for criminal purposes was an ongoing risk.

He said while screening would “generally weed out bad people”, and prevent them getting an airport identity card, there were challenges.

“If someone has worked or lived overseas for a couple of decades, there may not be the New Zealand intelligence on them to know what kind of a threat actor they are.”

He said regular discussions were held with current airport employees to ascertain their financial position and establish whether they’d been threatened or intimidated by anyone.

In November 2022, 4.6kg of methamphetamine was found in a backpack at Auckland Airport which was eventually linked to two baggage handlers.

A year earlier, another baggage handler drove a white van on to the tarmac, collected three packages of meth from a luggage trolley, and then dropped the drugs to his own car in an employee parking area.

In October this year, the Employment Relations Authority decided an Air New Zealand staff member’s dismissal was justified, after she used her security card to access a restricted area in an apparent attempt to bypass a long Customs queue.

Hill said the threat of terrorism in New Zealand was also highly relevant, as airports remained a key target globally.

He would not say whether recent intelligence had found New Zealand airports or planes had been identified as targets but said the CAA regularly worked with police.

“I can’t discuss that sort of intelligence. What I can say is there is encouragement from global threat actors to radicalise people in this country to do bad things in this country.”

New Zealand Airports Association chief executive Billie Moore, who represents the country’s 46 airports, said New Zealand’s aviation system is safe and believed the issues identified during the ICAO audit related to CAA’s approach to resourcing.

“We are assured by the CAA that appropriate corrective actions are being taken. This includes significant staff increases for non-passenger screening.”

The Herald revealed in October that Transport Minister Simeon Brown is exploring options to outsource aviation security at airports, asking stakeholders whether airlines, airports or private firms could do a better job than the Government’s aviation security service for less money.

Moore is supportive of changing the way aviation security is delivered in New Zealand.

“We believe there is significant scope to improve compliance and performance through alternative delivery models,” she said.

There’s been significant turbulence at the CAA in recent months.

In August, whistleblowers raised concerns about management and the agency’s direction. In response, management ordered an independent review of culture by consultant Tracey Taylor, which is ongoing.

The CAA is also in the middle of a restructure, with at least 85 roles set to be disestablished.

Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.