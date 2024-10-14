Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Transport Minister Simeon Brown investigates aviation security shake-up at New Zealand airports to cut costs and queues

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Auckland Airport. Transport Minister Simeon Brown is quietly investigating a major shake-up of aviation security across New Zealand. Photo / NZME

Auckland Airport. Transport Minister Simeon Brown is quietly investigating a major shake-up of aviation security across New Zealand. Photo / NZME

  • Transport Minister Simeon Brown is exploring options to outsource aviation security at airports.
  • Brown has asked whether airports, airlines or private security firms could do a better job than the Government’s Aviation Security Service.
  • Air New Zealand supports having contestable security arrangements citing the current model’s high costs.
  • The Board of Airline Representatives NZ is urging caution and care

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is quietly investigating a shake-up of aviation security at New Zealand airports, hoping to speed up passenger processing and cut costs.

Brown – who’s made no secret of his disdain for queues at airport screening points – is considering outsourcing security services currently

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand