An audit has revealed that airport workers in all international airports have been allowed airside access without proper security checks. Photo / File

Serious concerns have arisen about New Zealand's aviation security after airport workers in all our international airports were allowed "airside access" without adequate security checks.

New Zealand pilots are calling for an independent inquiry, saying parts of our airports have been left vulnerable to security breaches and criminal activity.

The New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) says Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Queenstown's international airports recently failed an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) security audit, which took place in August and September of this year.

NZALPA president and international airline pilot Captain Andrew Ridling said the association had had concerns about New Zealand's Aviation Security Service (Avsec) operations for "some time" and is calling for an independent inquiry into the country's aviation security.

Ridling said he has previously raised his concerns with ministers, including the Ministry of Transport, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), and publicly through the Transport Select Committee during the recent hearings on changes to the Civil Aviation Bill.

He believed Avsec had been working to improve airside security since the audit's failure, but said it wasn't enough.

"The fact remains, however, that compared to international standards these areas at our international airports were left vulnerable to security breaches and criminal activity - and were so for far too long," Ridling said.

"Today we are calling for an independent inquiry into aviation security in New Zealand and the need for Avsec to be a stand-alone agency from CAA, similar to the American regulatory model where the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have different reporting lines."

"The fact CAA both governs and audits Avsec is a clear conflict of interest, nor does it appear to be the best for airside security."

In a statement, Mike Hill, deputy chief executive of Aviation Security and Infrastructure. said they would not be commenting on specific actions being taken, on the details of the audit or NZ aviation security systems.

"We continue to focus on the safety of passengers, crew, ground personnel and the general public in all matters relating to safeguarding against acts of unlawful interference with civil aviation," Hill said.

"We will continue to evolve our system procedures as required to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public remains paramount."