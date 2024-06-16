The Prime Minister touches down in Tokyo, Auckland roads flood amid heavy rain and the change that’s got primary teachers concerned. Video / NZ Herald

The Farmers store in Napier was broken into on Monday leaving the front door damaged and twisted.

Police were called to the department store on Hastings St in the CBD around 6am.

A Police spokesperson said it appeared a vehicle was used to gain access to a business.

Farmers’ website, referring to the incident, had a short statement, “Our Napier Store will open at 10am today, apologies for any inconvenience caused”.

Damage to the front door after Napier Farmers was broken into. Photo / Warren Buckland

At 8am, the front entrance to the store was taped off by police and there was visible damage to a main entrance, which appeared to have been forced open.

The metal base of those doors was damaged and twisted, and there was no smashed glass visible.

Adoro Cafe owner Manish Kumar, whose business is directly opposite Farmers Napier, said he arrived at his store about 6am on Monday and Farmers staff were outside the damaged front entrance.

He said police arrived shortly after 7am and taped the scene off.

Kumar said break-ins are a big concern for business owners.

”The problem is it is happening a lot.

Napier Farmers was broken into. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

He said another store close to them, Kathmandu, was also broken into last February and said there were news reports that ram raids were reducing, but he was not convinced it was any safer to run a business now compared to last year.

”As a business, I still have the same concerns … it is a worry.”

Kumar said liquor stores being targeted was one thing but for break-ins to be happening even at a Farmers was “next level”.

He said it was a tough period to be running a business already without the high level of crime.

”It feels like why do you bother to open the doors [some days].”

A Farmers Napier staff member declined to comment.

At this time no arrests have been made and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident, including what was stolen.

.





MORE TO COME