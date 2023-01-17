Ahuriri dairy hit by ram raid

The Ahuriri Corner Store on Bridge St in Ahuriri, Napier, was targeted by burglars in a ram raid early Wednesday morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Ahuriri Corner Store in Napier was hit by a ram raid early Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson said police were alerted to the burglary of a convenience store in Ahuriri, Napier at 3.50am on Wednesday.

“A vehicle, which had been reported stolen, was used to gain access to the premises,” the police spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was left at the premises. Police are making enquiries to establish what was taken and what damage was done in the incident.”

A stolen vehicle was used to gain access to the convenience store and left at the scene. Photo / Paul Taylor

The entrance to the store was boarded up on Wednesday morning.

Visible in a window is a sign that reads “No cigarettes and cash kept on the premises at night.”

