Jaycar's Napier store was targeted in an early morning ram raid on Thursday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two bollards beside the front door weren’t enough to prevent a ram-raid burglary at Napier’s Jaycar electronics store early today.

Police confirmed they were investigating a burglary at the store on Taradale Road, Tamatea, where a vehicle was used to gain access to the store.

Two untouched bollards still remained in place in front of the store later this morning. Debris around the smashed front door made it unclear whether a third was in place or driven through during the incident.

Two bollards at Jaycar's Napier store remained standing after the Thursday morning raid. Photo / Warren Buckland

A police spokesperson said staff were informed of the burglary at about 3.05am.

“At this stage, it is unclear if anything was taken by the person or persons responsible,” the spokesperson said.

Jaycar representatives in Napier referred Hawke’s Bay Today to Jaycar’s head office for comment.