Terry Davies, chief executive of Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, has resigned after earlier denying that a trans-Tasman commute affects his ability to do his job.

The boss of Dunedin’s covered stadium who has commuted from Australia over the last 18 months has suddenly resigned.

In a statement this afternoon, Terry Davies said it had been an incredible journey serving as chief executive of Dunedin Venues.

It came just hours after telling the Herald that his transtasman commute from Australia to Dunedin did not affect his ability to do the job.

“I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together and the impact we have had on our community. However, I have made the difficult decision to step down to prioritise spending more time with my family, who are all based in Australia.

“When I started here I had a goal of lifting the performance of the stadium and breathing new life into events, creating a venue the community could be proud of and I think that’s what I’ve managed to do with an exceptional team behind me.”

The sudden move comes days after information released to the Herald under the Local Government Offical Information and Meetings Act by Dunedin Venues Management Limited (DVML) general manager Peter Hocking confirmed that Davies has been a resident of Australia for the past 18 months.

The agreement to work remotely was agreed verbally between Dunedin Venues chief executive Davies and the DVML board of directors, and he was approved to work in Australia from April 2022, Hocking said.

“Initially the remote-working arrangement was in a limited capacity, however, time showed the arrangement working which has allowed timings to be flexible,” he said.

Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“This approach works well for all concerned as it allows Mr Davies to meet directly with music promoters and other key industry contacts based in Australia, helping secure content that benefits Ōtepoti Dunedin.”

Davies, whose salary as Dunedin Venues chief executive was $447,000, has made 17 return trips between Australia and Dunedin in the past 18 months at his own expense and at no cost to Dunedin ratepayers, Hocking said.

Travel costs to Dunedin Venues over this period were $9809, relating to business trips to meet music promoters in various cities across New Zealand and Australia.

“The chief executive’s remuneration for the year to June 30, 2023 was $447,000, as detailed in the FY2023 annual report. The CEO’s remuneration for the year ending June 30, 2024 will calculated after that date and will be reported in the FY2024 annual report, which is due to be released on or before September 30, 2024.”

Davies told the Herald earlier today the decision to work remotely had not affected his ability to perform the role.

He stated that the accommodation he stayed at while working in Dunedin was his own.

In February, the Herald reported that Pink’s March concert was the only major live music act to perform at the stadium for 18 months to 2026.

When asked if the stadium was closer to having a live musical act booked than in February, Davies said this week: “Yes, Forsyth Barr Stadium will have a major live act in the next 12-18 months”.

Last year, the stadium hosted the Red Hot Chili Peppers with Post Malone, Rod Stewart and Six60, which along with the All Blacks vs Ireland rugby test, the Highlanders’ home Super Rugby season and Otago Rugby matches, brought $32.5 million of direct additional spend to Dunedin, along with 47,500 visitors, the Dunedin Venues 2023 annual report states.

In his resignation statement, Davies said Dunedin Venues and Forsyth Barr Stadium had an exciting future ahead, and the recruitment process for a new chief executive was under way and would be overseen by the Dunedin Venues Board.

“At this stage specific timeframes for my departure are yet to be confirmed.”

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.