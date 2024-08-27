Many other countries, including Australia, already publish similar reports. The ministry intends to publish the first performance report in early September.

The Herald in May called for such a system and other measures to enhance passengers’ rights.

Brown said that in addition to on-time performance data, officials are exploring options to introduce public reporting on airfares.

“This would further enhance transparency in the sector, empowering consumers with the information they need to make informed decisions and encouraging greater competition within the market.”

Brown said there would be a renewed focus on the CAA.

“To that end, I recently announced a refresh of the CAA board. This new leadership is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for the industry, including reducing processing times for certifications, particularly in the rapidly evolving area of emerging aviation technologies.”

Today, the CAA is opening consultation on changes to its fees, levies and charges.

These changes include a $2.34 increase to passenger safety levies, a $4.36 increase to the domestic passenger security levy, a $9.42 increase to the international passenger security levy and a 47% increase to other levies, fees and charges.

“While I fully recognise the essential role the CAA plays in maintaining the safety and security of our skies, I want to make one thing very clear – these proposed increases to fees, levies, and charged must be fully justified and paired with demonstrated accountability,” Brown said.

The minister said he had requested a detailed review of the evidence to support these changes.

“It is imperative that we explore every possible avenue for cost savings and efficiencies before passing additional costs on to the industry and travellers. However, it is also crucial that the CAA transitions away from relying on taxpayer-funded liquidity facilities.”

Since 2020, the Government has provided nearly $500 million of funding to the CAA to maintain service levels, due to a sudden loss of revenue from passenger levies because of the pandemic.

These levies haven’t changed since 2017 for the CAA and 2019 for the Aviation Security Service.

Brown acknowledged levies would rise because of inflation, changing security standards, and other cost pressures.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.