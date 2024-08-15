“Customs and our border and industry partners are always on the lookout for the signs of suspicious behaviour from travellers and those trusted to work in secure areas.
“We also receive useful information from the public who notice unusual and suspicious behaviour and report it to us. Everyone can help play a part to protect our communities from the devastating harm caused by methamphetamine.”
Māngere Bridge resident Kimela Kolo Piukana, 24, entered the guilty plea in June in the High Court at Auckland, two and a half years after he was arrested at the conclusion of a lengthy undercover police and Customs investigation dubbed Operation Selena.
Piukana was alleged to be part of a group of airport workers who on several occasions in 2021 were tasked with secretly removing illicit drug shipments stowed aboard Malaysian Airlines flights from Kuala Lumpur and Air New Zealand flights from Los Angeles.
The 16-minute clip of Auckland Airport CCTV footage was played for jurors in the Auckland High Court in June as they continued to hear evidence in the trial of Nigel Iuvale and Tungane Manuel, the last of nearly a dozen co-defendants in the Operation Selena, to maintain their innocence.
If you know or suspect someone may be involved in drug smuggling, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) confidentially, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
