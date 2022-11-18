NZ Customs officers recovered 4.6kg of meth in a backpack. Photo / Supplied

Two baggage handlers, employed at the Auckland International Airport, have been arrested after an alleged attempt to smuggle 4.6kg of methamphetamine.

A statement from New Zealand Customs Service today said the drugs were allegedly located in a backpack, which had arrived on Air New Zealand flight NZ5 from Los Angeles on November 11, 2022.

Recovered from the backpack was 4.6kg of methamphetamine, with a total street value of up to $870,000.

The two men, aged 23 and 19, have been jointly charged with importing methamphetamine.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the seizure and arrests were a warning about the risks faced when people abuse the trust and access they’re given to work at our border.

“We know this risk exists and we are always watching out for the signs.

“We also need everyone else to watch out and help to protect Aotearoa New Zealand by noticing and reporting suspicious behaviour to Customs confidentially - whether it’s something unusual at an airport, or in the freight and maritime environments,” Moore said.

The two men are scheduled to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

In November last year, 14 men and women were arrested after a joint operation - called Operation Selena - between New Zealand Police and Customs.

It revealed an organised criminal group was involved in smuggling, or conspiring to smuggle, close to 500kg of methamphetamine from Malaysia and the United States into New Zealand between January and October last year.

The group was made up of six baggage handlers and eight associates, including two King Cobra members, police alleged.

If you know or suspect someone may be involved in illegal activity, call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) a 24-hour confidential hotline, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111