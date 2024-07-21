1News also outlined a gorilla’s death by infection after pleas for treatment were ignored, and an otter that died after it got trapped in a pool suction pipe when the filter cap fell off.

Serena Smith volunteered at the park from 2009 until the end of 2014.

She told NZME she witnessed multiple “eyebrow-raising” moments with animals during her tenure.

Smith recounted when a baby rhino was due to be born, and a conflict among the crash (group) caused an adult male to be injured.

Mabuti the giraffe at Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch in 2018. Photo / Supplied

Despite the wound looking “pretty serious” and in need of proper medical attention, Smith claimed the issue got “shoved aside by management”.

“They were like ‘it will be fine, just add ointment to it’,” she said.

The former volunteer said understaffing was a major issue during her time at Orana, and it was clear the “lack of staff and attention really affected the animals and their care”.

Smith said she chose to leave then because issues were worsening, and it’s clear since then those problems have gone unaddressed and worsened.

“I’m not surprised at all ... but part of me is hurt, upset, angry and frustrated at how bad things have gotten.”

She said she was brought to tears after seeing recent images from past and present staffers of specific animal welfare incidents and injuries.

“I absolutely cried ... especially seeing the gorilla, that really upset me ... seeing the pain in his face.”

However, she acknowledged it was not the fault of keepers, who were doing their best and trying to get the animal the medical attention it required.

Smith hopes the investigations “open up people’s eyes”, and the public will stop supporting its operations.

She said that included Christchurch City Council, which recently committed $1.5 million in funding for the wildlife park over three years.

She said cash was “pointless” when it did not guarantee the safety of animals.

Smith believes the best way forward is an outright closure.

She thinks animals should be homed in other zoos and given the rehab they need.

“If there are animals that can’t be transferred, at least put them down, just so you know they’re out of their misery.”

Meanwhile, animal welfare advocates are calling for MPI to urgently step in.

Safe chief executive Debra Ashton said the reported animal deaths were “very concerning”, but acknowledged it was difficult to comment without all the information.

She said she expected MPI to investigate, to ensure the park’s animals “are being taken care of appropriately and that the voices of the staff are being listened to”.

