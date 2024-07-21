In one incident in 2021, giraffe Mabuti dislocated a bone in its neck overnight. 1News reported Mabuti was unable to stand and suffered catastrophic internal damage before being found dead in his enclosure at 8.20am the next day.
Maintenance worker Jordan Dejager said the death was “horrendous” and left keepers traumatised, but Orana Wildlife Park needed to get the giraffe’s body out.
Just two months earlier, a newborn giraffe was found dead by zoo employees in a neighbouring rhino enclosure.
Four people told 1News nobody at the Orana Wildlife Park was aware the calf had been born until it was found dead that morning. It had reportedly arrived unexpectedly, its mother going into labour after keepers had left for the day.
A post-mortem showed the mother had rejected her calf as there was no milk in her stomach.
The female calf had reportedly gone wandering after hours with no keepers around. Inquiries into the circumstances around the calf’s death were inconclusive, but it was a cold and rainy night.
A former keeper said the body was “absolutely freezing”.
In a statement, the zoo’s management appeared to blame the death on its own keepers.