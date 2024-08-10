Her next memory is being in Muchirahondo’s bedroom.
And then: “I remember coming to for about maybe two seconds and I was on the end of the bed with my pants down.
“I remember looking up at him and wondering what was happening and why we were having sex... He was kind of grinning over me as he was doing it.
“I also remember thinking there is no way I would’ve ever had sex with him so I was super confused how this had come to be.
“I couldn’t do anything, it was like I wasn’t in my body. I opened my eyes and saw what was happening but it was like I wasn’t there. I could feel what was happening and I saw what was happening but I couldn’t do anything.”
She said she woke later to Muchirahondo slapping her face and telling her she had to leave.
He drove her to the city and when she got near her accommodation she got out of the car and ran off, locking herself in her room.
She “blacked out” again, the court heard.
“It wasn’t until the Saturday when I met up with one of my girlfriends for lunch and I was telling her the story and I was brushing it off… she goes ‘what happened wasn’t okay and you need to do something about it’,” she said.
“I know I did not consent to have sex with that boy. I would never have consented to have sex with him because he is not the type of man that I would pick up, if I did pick up. And the nature of the sex is not the kind… it’s not how I go about being intimate with somebody.”
‘I just lay there waiting for it to be over’
The second woman had known Muchirahondo for around four years and he had offered to sober drive her and a girlfriend on a night out.
At the end of the night, he dropped the women home.
They went into the house and as far as the woman knew, Muchirahondo drove off straight away. She said there had been no discussion about him coming in, and he never got out of the car.
“When we got home we made some food… I remember getting dressed into a baggy T-shirt and then I remember hopping in bed… sculling some water cos I had drunken a bit too much that night,” she said to police in an interview relayed to the court.
“I went to sleep and that’s when I woke up to him having sex with me when I was drunk, coma’d out in the bed.
“I wasn’t awake… I was drifting in and out... I just didn’t have the energy to [say] stop. I was just out to it.
“I think I just laid there… just waiting for it to be over… I couldn’t move or anything... I don’t really remember it stopping, I just remember a weight being lifted off me and him leaving… no words, no words at all.”
The woman “pushed it to the back” of her mind the next day, unsure of her memories.
