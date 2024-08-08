A Christchurch schoolboy has admitted sexually assaulting a number of teenage girls. He initially claimed all sexual activity was consensual but has now admitted a number of charges. Photo / 123rf
WARNING: This story refers to sexual offending
Christchurch teen charged with multiple rapes, sex offences
Part-way through his trial, tells judge that lesser amended charges are “not denied”
Girls face their abuser in court, maintain they did not give consent
Youth must complete “harmful sexual behaviour” programmed to avoid District Court sentencing
The trial for a Christchurch schoolboy accused of multiple rapes and sexual violations against four teenage girls has concluded early.
The 16-year-old was originally facing two charges of rape, two of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two of unlawful sexual connection with a person under 16 and one charge of performing an indecent act on a young person.
He denied all of those charges, maintaining any sexual contact with the victims was consensual.
One of the girls was visibly shaking as the resolution was discussed - but the group remained silent throughout the hearing.
