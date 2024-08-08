But today he told the court he did not deny four amended charges - three of sexual connection with a young person under the age of 16 and one of indecent exposure.

In the Youth Court defendants do not plead guilty or not guilty to charges - they either state the charges are denied or not denied.

Due to his age, nothing that would identify the youth can be published.

His name will remain secret permanently.

His trial before Judge Ian Mills began on Monday.

Video interviews of the police interviews with the four victims were played, then the teens were questioned and cross-examined in person by the prosecution and defence.

Further evidence was going to be presented to the court today but the case was instead resolved.

Judge Mills heard the young person did not deny the amended charges.

The original charges were withdrawn.

This afternoon Crown prosecutor Christina Hallawell read an agreed summary of facts in court - outlining the charges the youth had “not denied”.

She explained that the youth was known to all of his victims.

The first incident was in 2021 when the victim was 13 and had just finished intermediate.

The youth was 14.

The victim had been his girlfriend “for a few weeks”.

She went to his house and there, he took the girl to the bathroom, pulled down her pants and assaulted her.

She was “shocked” and stepped back from him and pulled her pants back up.

The youth then asked her to perform a sexual act on him and to take off her clothes.

She refused.

He then turned her around so she was facing away from him, pulled her pants down again and “squeezed her butt cheek”.

“She did not consent - however, it is accepted he may have believed she did consent,” said Hallawell.

The youth has been on trial this week in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

The second victim was assaulted on New Year’s Eve at the start of 2023.

The 15-year-old was at the same holiday spot as the youth and they had spent time together in the days before and on December 31.

Hallawell said “nothing sexual occurred between them” until the early hours of January 1.

After seeing in the New Year the youth asked the girl to go to a public toilet block with him.

She told him “no that’s gross”.

Hallawell said they went inside and the girl was “fearful”.

The youth demanded she perform oral sex. When she refused he forced her to perform the act.

“She was unable to breathe and was gagging,” Hallawell explained.

“It only stopped when she was able to push (him) back.

Hallawell said the youth then “had sex with her for a few minutes”.

She did not consent to either sexual act.

However, it was accepted the youth “may have believed she did consent”.

The third victim was 15 and had a short relationship with the teen - about three months.

They broke up but stayed in contact.

He invited her over to his house and when she arrived a number of his friends were there watching sport.

After a while, he asked her to go to his bedroom.

They were kissing in his bed.

The youth took his pants off and then pulled hers off and asked “Do you want to f**k?”.

She said: “I don’t know, I’m scared. Would you be mad if we didn’t?”

He replied “No” - but then immediately penetrated the girl.

He told her he was “just seeing if it fits first”.

“(She) did not consent, however, it is accepted that he may have believed she did consent,” said Hallawell.

The third victim went to police after an incident in a Christchurch park.

She and the youth were there with other friends. They had all been drinking and were “moderately intoxicated”.

Hallawell said the youth “had his penis out of his fly” and was “moving around the group trying to get their attention”.

“When spoken to by police the defendant confirmed sexual connection with all (three) girls but stated that it was all consensual,” said Hallawell.

In regards to the park incident, he said he “may have exposed himself”.

The girls were all known to the offender - two were current or previous girlfriends. Photo / File

The youth was remanded on bail - with strict conditions including not speaking to anyone outside his immediate family about the case - until his next court date.

On that date, a Family Group Conference will be held where the next steps are decided for the youth.

His lawyer Elizabeth Bulger said he would be attending the Stop programme.

Stop provides community-based assessment and intervention services for adolescents and adults who have engaged in harmful sexual behaviour.

“If he attends, engages and completes the Stop programmed successfully, the Crown would not seek transfer to the District Court,” Bulger said.

“I’ve been very clear with him that compliance with his FCG plan will be paramount in respect of how this matter ends,” she said.

Bulger told the court that the Stop programme - from initial assessment to completion - could take from six months to two years.

The youth was supported in court by his parents and a sibling.

The victims were all permitted to sit in the public gallery - each with a support person - for the hearing.

One of the girls was visibly shaking as the resolution was discussed - but the group remained silent throughout the hearing.





