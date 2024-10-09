Advertisement
Christchurch homicide: Neighbour recalls Mt Pleasant victim’s generous nature

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A police homicide investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in a Mt Pleasant, Christchurch house. Photo / George Heard

A woman found dead at a Christchurch property was a “generous” person who “did a lot for the community”, her neighbour said.

Police found the woman’s body at a Mt Pleasant address on Monday evening. A homicide investigation has been launched and a man was charged with murder.

The accused has been granted interim suppression – including his name and all other personal details. He’s been remanded in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on October 25.

The name of the woman - and other details - have also been suppressed.

On Wednesday, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson confirmed the man was known to the victim.

A police homicide investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in a Mt Pleasant, Christchurch house. Photo / George Heard
The woman’s neighbour, Andrew Woodward, 58, said the news came as a shock.

“When someone’s given so much to the community and then for this to happen it’s just so incredibly sad,” he said.

“It’s just such a shock for this part of the world.”

Woodward said he’d known the woman many years, growing up across the road from her. He said she was “very community-oriented”.

“She was always giving to the community, she helped set up the neighbourhood watch, and she was generous with her time with that,” he said.

“She was a very astute, switched-on lady.”

A scene examination is continuing at the property and several other inquiries are under way. Photo / George Heard
Meanwhile, police have been door-knocking properties, including businesses. The inquiries are happening several suburbs away from the woman’s property.

Business owners have been asked about CCTV at their properties.

Police have confirmed to NZME that the inquiries are a part of their ongoing homicide investigation.

Today Detective Inspector Scott Anderson provided further information about the woman’s death.

“Police continue to investigate the murder of an elderly woman who was found deceased in her Mt Pleasant home,” he said.

“A scene examination is continuing at the property and several other inquiries are under way.

Anderson said police still wanted to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday, October 4 and 4pm on Sunday, October 6 in the Mt Pleasant Rd or Bellview Terrace area.

“We want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” he said.

“Police are working closely with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this very distressing and difficult time.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based Multimedia Journalist and breaking news reporter.

