A police homicide investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in a Mt Pleasant, Christchurch house. Photo / George Heard
A woman found dead at a Christchurch property was a “generous” person who “did a lot for the community”, her neighbour said.
Police found the woman’s body at a Mt Pleasant address on Monday evening. A homicide investigation has been launched and a man was charged with murder.
The accused has been granted interim suppression – including his name and all other personal details. He’s been remanded in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on October 25.
The name of the woman - and other details - have also been suppressed.
Anderson said police still wanted to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday, October 4 and 4pm on Sunday, October 6 in the Mt Pleasant Rd or Bellview Terrace area.
“We want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” he said.
“Police are working closely with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this very distressing and difficult time.
