A police homicide investigation is under way after a woman was found dead in a Mt Pleasant, Christchurch house. Photo / George Heard

Judge Callaghan granted the accused interim suppression - including his name and all other personal details - and remanded him in custody without plea to appear at the High Court in Christchurch on October 25.

The name of the woman - and other details - have also been suppressed.

Today Detective Inspector Scott Anderson provided further information about the woman’s death.

“Police continue to investigate the murder of an elderly woman who was found deceased in her Mt Pleasant home,” he said.

“A scene examination is continuing at the property and several other inquiries are under way.

“The investigation is in its early stages however Police can confirm that the person charged was known to the victim.”

Anderson said police still wanted to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday, 4 October and 4pm on Sunday, 6 October in the Mt Pleasant Rd or Bellview Terrace area.

“We want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” he said.

“Police are working closely with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this very distressing and difficult time.

“We would ask anyone with information that may assist the investigation team to please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241007/1228.

Sinve then a blue police tent and halogen lights has been seen at the top of a driveway. A mobile police base is at the bottom of the driveway.

A local woman said she walks in the area every morning and was surprised by the major police activity.

“It’s always quiet but you never know what could happen anywhere,” she said.