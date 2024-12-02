During that first round, 37-year-old Parsons received two standing 8 counts and was knocked down.

Milner noted that Parsons looked “unsteady” as he made his way to his corner but added that it was “not unusual” for boxers to appear that way during a fight.

He says Parsons told him he was “okay”.

“I didn’t pull Kain out because he had good ability, I could see pulling out was not something he wanted,” said Milner.

Just 47 seconds into the second round, Alfeld hit Parsons with a right hand to the side of the head.

“When Kain went down I was stunned, frozen – I knew it was bad. I was hoping he’d get up,” said Milner.

Coroner Heather McKenzie is conducting the inquest into the 2018 death of Kain Parsons. Photo / George Heard

Parsons did not get up. Medical professionals – who were there as spectators, helped the ring doctor and first responders treat him in the ring before he was transported to hospital. He was placed on life support at Christchurch Hospital and died three days later, surrounded by his family.

Prior to the event, Parsons had trained at Milner’s gym (BSM Boxing & Fitness) for roughly 18 months in a circuit programme to increase his fitness and to learn some boxing techniques.

It was Milner who approached Parsons about taking part in the Fight for Christchurch after a vacancy had arisen. His original opponent was not Steve Alfeld, that match-up was made after another bout had changed. Milner believe that the match-up was “fair” when it was made, judging by the size, weight and experience of both men.

Milner is an experienced boxer and boxing trainer. He held a national title and represented New Zealand as an amateur before turning professional in 2006.

As a trainer he had prepared 20-25 corporate or charity boxers before Kain Parsons. He believed that Parsons was among the best prepared of those 20-25 previous boxers to climb into the ring.

He no longer runs his BSM Boxing & Fitness business and says he “has not taken anyone to the ring since training Kain”.

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest will seek to answer questions over the safety of such corporate and charity boxing events, how he was matched with his opponent, Steve Alfeld, and the officiating of these events – both before and during the boxing bouts.

Alfeld had played professional rugby for Tasman, Canterbury and the Crusaders. He is due to give evidence at the inquest later this afternoon.

