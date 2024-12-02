The last time Cheryl Gascoigne spoke to her son, in November 2018, she urged him not to take part in a charity boxing fight. A few days later after taking part in the Fight for Christchurch on November 3, Kain Parsons was on life support at Christchurch Hospital.
He had sustained a serious brain injury following a one-sided contest with a former professional rugby player.
On November 6, 2018 his life support was switched off and he died at 5.37pm surrounded by his family. He was 37.
Six years later, the coronial inquest into his death is finally under way in Christchurch.
Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest will seek to answer questions over the safety of such corporate and charity boxing events, how he was matched with his opponent, Steve Alfeld, and the officiating of these events – both before and during the boxing bouts.
The court heard statements from a number of Parsons’ family. His mother has travelled from Australia for the inquest.
She told the court of the last time she spoke with her son on the phone.
Coroner McKenzie added that Alfeld had “no idea or intention” of the catastrophic outcome on that evening.
The court heard that Parsons had chosen not to wear head protection for the bout. Footage of the fight will not be shown in court but it was detailed, noting that Parsons was knocked down three times in the opening round.
His widow, Alana Parsons, told the court that she “didn’t approve” of his involvement in the event – but she was there to support him that night.
“I had a clear view of the fight,” said Parsons, adding that she was “focused on his [Kain’s] face, he was in shock.”
Just 47 seconds into the second round, Alfeld floored Parsons with a punch to the side of the head. Parsons didn’t recover and was soon surrounded by medical staff.
Alana Parsons told the court that she moved closer to the ring to check on her husband who was now displaying involuntary limb movements.
Parsons was taken from the ring to a “backstage” area and Alana Parsons followed, before passing out again. She did not travel in the ambulance with her husband, but instead was taken to hospital by friends.
Three days later she was with her husband as his life support was switched off.
“This was supposed to be an event for charity,” Alana Parsons said, with her son by her side.
An event that Parsons ended up paying for with his life.