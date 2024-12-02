Coroner Heather McKenzie is conducting the inquest into the 2018 death of Kain Parsons. Photo / George Heard

Coroner Heather McKenzie’s inquest will seek to answer questions over the safety of such corporate and charity boxing events, how he was matched with his opponent, Steve Alfeld, and the officiating of these events – both before and during the boxing bouts.

The court heard statements from a number of Parsons’ family. His mother has travelled from Australia for the inquest.

She told the court of the last time she spoke with her son on the phone.

“I asked him not to participate,” said Gascoigne. “I don’t feel good about it.”

She says her son assured her that he would be fine and that he was committed to the event and raising money for his chosen charity.

Gascoigne then read the last text message that she received from her son prior to his fight.

“Thanks Mum, love you too. Text you later.”

That text never came.

The youngest of Parsons’ three children fought back tears as she spoke of her father. Millie Parsons was 7 when Parsons died. She says she has been without him for half her life.

“I wish we were still a family of 5 and there wasn’t an empty spot at the dinner table,” Millie said.

Coroner McKenzie addressed Parsons’ family at the beginning of the inquest, saying “Your loss has been sudden, devastating and profound.”

The coroner also addressed Parsons’ opponent, who will give evidence on the second day of the inquest.

“I don’t doubt that this has been a tragedy for Mr Alfeld too.”

Coroner McKenzie added that Alfeld had “no idea or intention” of the catastrophic outcome on that evening.

The court heard that Parsons had chosen not to wear head protection for the bout. Footage of the fight will not be shown in court but it was detailed, noting that Parsons was knocked down three times in the opening round.

His widow, Alana Parsons, told the court that she “didn’t approve” of his involvement in the event – but she was there to support him that night.

“I had a clear view of the fight,” said Parsons, adding that she was “focused on his [Kain’s] face, he was in shock.”

Just 47 seconds into the second round, Alfeld floored Parsons with a punch to the side of the head. Parsons didn’t recover and was soon surrounded by medical staff.

Alana Parsons told the court that she moved closer to the ring to check on her husband who was now displaying involuntary limb movements.

“At one stage I passed out,” she says.

Parsons was taken from the ring to a “backstage” area and Alana Parsons followed, before passing out again. She did not travel in the ambulance with her husband, but instead was taken to hospital by friends.

Three days later she was with her husband as his life support was switched off.

“This was supposed to be an event for charity,” Alana Parsons said, with her son by her side.

An event that Parsons ended up paying for with his life.

The inquest will continue throughout the week.

