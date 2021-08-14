Christchurch Airbnb party fatal stabbing: Police hunting footage after death of Zion Purukamu

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson on the Christchurch stabbing.

Police are searching for footage of the "senseless" fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Zion Purukamu in Christchurch on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson called for people to come forward with information or CCTV footage relevant to the Medbury Tce incident, which saw Purukamu dead and two other teenagers in hospital with serious injuries.

"Police are determined to locate the person or people responsible for this senseless incident, and we continue to urge anyone with information or CCTV footage that can help police to get in touch," he said.

Purukamu, a Hoon Hay resident, was killed at an alcohol-fuelled party of around 80 youths at a house rented through Airbnb in "a quiet cul-de-sac" in the suburb of Fendalton.

The incident occurred during a party at the holiday home which reportedly spiralled out of control. The Fendalton property could be hired for up to eight people - but scores more turned up.

A woman whose daughter was at the party told the NZ Herald the attack was instigated by a "young boy" who caused a fight after he was turned away from the property.

The mother said she was not entirely sure what had happened to then lead to the stabbing because her daughter was finding it difficult to speak about the ordeal.

However, she believed some boys milling outside the house were ambushed by others "waiting in the dark".

"The young boys had no idea what was about to happen," the mother said.

Police staff conduct their investigation at the scene. Photo / George Heard

The 14-year-old and 17-year-old, who were also injured, were in stable conditions.

Anderson expressed his condolences to the Christchurch-based whānau, who were being offered victim support.

No arrests had been made as at yesterday afternoon. A post mortem was completed yesterday.

Anderson confirmed the property where the stabbing occurred was a holiday home that had been rented. Police had talked to the person who made the booking, but had not yet been able to speak to the two teen victims in hospital.

"Their health's more important at the moment than us talking to them," Anderson said.

It was too early to tell what prompted the attack or what weapons were used, he said.

Christchurch police Detective Inspector Scott Anderson. Photo / George Heard

He said police had received a number of calls from members of the public with information about the incident.

"The scene examination on Medbury Tce is ongoing, and we thank neighbouring residents for their continued co-operation and understanding as officers carry out the important work of collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses and information.

"This is a very small and generally quiet street. We want to acknowledge this incident is extremely distressing for the residents."

People could contact police on 105 and quote "Operation Medbury". They could also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.