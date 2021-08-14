Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Police freeze nearly $1.9m in NZ bank accounts linked to alleged VenusFX fraud

5 minutes to read
Nearly $1.9 million linked to the alleged VenusFX investment scam in Malaysia has been restrained in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Nearly $1.9 million linked to the alleged VenusFX investment scam in Malaysia has been restrained in New Zealand. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Nearly $1.9 million transferred to New Zealand bank accounts has been frozen following a tip-off from Malaysian police investigating an alleged investment scam across Asia.

Shahidrawadey bin Shahidan was one of the founders of VenusFX

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.