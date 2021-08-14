Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Crime

Senior Mexican cartel member caught in DEA sting in Romania for smuggling drugs into New Zealand and United States

4 minutes to read
Romanian police arrested the high-ranking member of the CJNG cartel as part of a DEA-led investigation into drug smuggling to New Zealand and the United States. Photo / Supplied

Romanian police arrested the high-ranking member of the CJNG cartel as part of a DEA-led investigation into drug smuggling to New Zealand and the United States. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

A senior member of a violent Mexican cartel was arrested in a DEA sting which uncovered large amounts of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand and the United States.

The high-ranking member of the Cartel Jalisco

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.