New Zealand|Crime

Customs prosecutes Air China staff caught smuggling black market cigarettes at Auckland International Airport

5 minutes to read
Customs officers stopped nearly 11 million black market cigarettes in the past financial year as organised crime groups target the lucrative NZ market. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

Staff at an international airline smuggled thousands of black-market cigarettes through Auckland airport, in a case that highlights a glaring breach of New Zealand's border security.

Three men who worked for Air China, including the

