South Auckland street brawl: Several injured, one critically, in Clover Park

Police are investigating the fight, which was reported at 9.30am today. Image / File

Several people have been taken to hospital, including one each in critical and serious conditions, after a brawl on a suburban Auckland street this morning.

Police were alerted to a fight involving "a number of people" on Dawson Rd in South Auckland's Clover Park at 9.30am, a police spokeswoman said.

Two people, one in a critical condition and one in a serious condition, have been taken by ambulance to hospital, a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Others were also taken to hospital, but not by ambulance, the police spokeswoman said.

They did not yet know what had sparked the fight and witnesses who had not yet spoken to police should get in touch, she said.

This could be done by calling 105 and quoting the event number, P047538013.