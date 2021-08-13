Australian student Joseph Jenkins identified as man found dead on Te Awamutu road

The man's body was found on Owairaka Valley Rd, south of Te Awamutu, on Thursday morning. Image / Google Maps

A young Australian student found dead on a rural Waikato road on Thursday morning is believed to have been struck by a vehicle, police say.

Joseph Jenkins, 20, was studying in New Zealand and was in the Te Awamutu area for an adventure camp at the time of his death.

Police are now trying to find the vehicle involved.



"Enquiries undertaken so far indicate that Joseph was walking along Owairaka Valley Rd when he was struck by a vehicle, causing fatal injuries," Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who travelled along Owairaka Valley Rd between 10pm on Wednesday, August 11 and 2.30am on Thursday, August 12, Patterson said.

This included anyone with dashcam footage and anyone with CCTV cameras along Arapuni, Owairaka Valley and Mellsop roads.

"We have the utmost sympathy for Joseph's parents and his family and friends, who are understandably traumatised by his death.

"Our inquiry team is working hard to support them as much as we can, and to provide them with answers about Joseph's death."



Anyone with information could call the police's non-emergency 105 number or email Detective Sergeant Anthony Hodgson at anthony.hodgson@police.govt.nz

Those getting in touch should quote the file number 210812/6788.