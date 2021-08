One injured in Northcote crash, police say. Photo / File

One person is seriously injured following a crash in Northcote, on Auckland's North Shore.

Police received a report of the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian at around 7pm on Northcote Rd.

Traffic management is currently in place.

"The crash is reported to have occurred between Sunnybrae Rd and Ocean View Rd," a police spokesman said.

"One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."